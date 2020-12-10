Biden continues to staff up as Trump tries one last ‘long shot’

NEW YORK — President-elect Joe Biden continues to fill out his senior staff as President Trump and Republicans pin their hopes on a long-shot Supreme Court case.

Thursday, President Trump had a private lunch at the White House today with Republican attorneys general from around the country. Like the majority of Republicans, the chief law enforcement officials in their states have continued to embrace his conspiracy theory and unfounded claims of election fraud.

The president tweeted several more Thursday, including calling Biden “illegitimate.”

Now, 18 states have signed on to a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against four other swing states that have certified election results for President-elect Biden. Paxton has his own legal troubles and may be trying to ingratiate himself to Trump with hopes for a pardon.

The suit requests the results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia be set aside because those states took advantage of COVID-19 to make unconstitutional changes to their election systems.

Read the full Texas lawsuit here.

“Every issue in this lawsuit has already been litigated in these four states and we’ve had dozens and dozens of case that have been filed in state and federal court,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Each and every one of them has found to be lacking in merit.”

Earlier this week the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal of one of those lawsuits out of Pennsylvania.

Jason Harrow has argued an Electoral College case before the Supreme Court and leads the pro-democracy non-profit Equal Citizens. He said the Texas case is deeply flawed and said not to be fooled by the fact that many states have signed on. He expects the high court to reject it like the Pennsylvania case.

“These are press releases not legal filings,” Harrow said. “Here’s what it takes to join this lawsuit: An email saying ‘Hey, want to join this lawsuit?’ And the Attorney General says ‘yes.’”

Late Thursday all the states sued by Texas filed response.

“The cascading series of compounding defects in Texas’s filings is only underscored by the surreal alternate reality that those filings attempt to construct,” said the Pennsylvania response

Read the full Pennsylvania response here.

The Biden campaign has generally ignored most of President Trump’s legal wrangling. Thursday was no different.

Biden plowed ahead, announcing more members of his administration, continuing a theme of picking former Obama era officials. Former UN Ambassador and National Security Advisor Susan Rice will be Biden’s Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

Former White House Chief of staff Denis McDonough will be nominated as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Katherine Tai, an experienced Democratic trade operative, will be the United States’ trade representative under Biden.