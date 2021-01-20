Biden administration to pause deportations for ‘certain non-citizens’ for 100 days

WASHINGTON — In a major shift from the past four years, the Biden administration is halting deportations for the first 100 days of its new presidency, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Acting DHS Secretary David Pekoske signed the memorandum that directs Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services to review and amend their policies.

Plus, for 100 days beginning Friday, DHS will “pause removals for certain non-citizens” who’ve been ordered to be deported. The move is meant to ensure the system is “fair and effective” and focused on national security.

“The pause will allow DHS to ensure that its resources are dedicated to responding to the most pressing challenges that the United States faces, including immediate operational challenges at the southwest border in the midst of the most serious global public health crisis in a century,” the department said.

President Joe Biden’s pick for Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate.

Biden signed several immigration and border-related orders on Wednesday. The orders were among 17 signed in total by Biden on his first day in office.

The Biden administration will immediately terminate the national emergency declaration that allowed Trump to reallocate defense funds to be used to build the border wall. Trump reallocated the funds after Trump struggled to get funding through Congress for one of his top policy goals. The issue of using defense funds was hotly-contested in federal court.

Biden also signed an order to call on Congress to enact legislation providing permanent status and a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children and remained in the nation since their childhood.

Reversing a Trump directive, Biden called on including undocumented immigrants from the reapportionment count in the census. The reapportionment count is used to divvy congressional seats to states. In previous decennial censuses, undocumented immigrants were included in the count.

“I’m proud of today’s executive actions, and I’m going to start by keeping the promises I made to the American people,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday. “A long way to go. These are just executive actions. They are important, but we’re going to need legislation for a lot of the things we’re going to do.”