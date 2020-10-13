Best places to live, retire announced

Denver was ranked as the second-best city to live by US News and World Report.

If you’re looking for the best place to live, odds are Colorado is a good place to start.

On Tuesday, US News and World Report released its annual list of the best places to live in the US, and four of the top five cities are in Colorado.

Topping the list is Boulder, Colorado, followed by Denver at No. 2. The only non-Colorado city in the top five was Austin, Texas, at No. 3. Colorado Springs and Fort Collins rounded out the rest of the top 5. US News and World Report used the job market, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability, net migration ratings, surveys, crime data and school quality to determine its ranking.

“At the top of this year’s Best Places to Live rankings, we see a combination of metro areas that can appeal to people looking for city living or more of a small-town atmosphere, but all offer a balance between cost and quality of living,” Devon Thorsby, real estate editor at U.S. News, said.

Here is the top 10 list:

1. Boulder, CO

2. Denver, CO

3. Austin, TX

4. Colorado Springs, CO

5. Fort Collins, CO

6. Charlotte, NC

7. Des Moines, IA

8. Fayetteville, AR

9. Portland, OR

10. San Francisco, CA

To see the full rankings, click here.

As for those looking to retire, it probably comes as no surprise, but Florida dominates the list of best cities to retire. The top four cities to retire are all in Florida, led by Sarasota followed by Fort Myers.

“Moving to a new place for retirement can reduce your cost of living and improve your quality of life,” said Emily Brandon, U.S. News senior editor for retirement. “The Best Places to Retire includes information about housing costs, access to quality hospitals and the strength of the job market, which can help you find a retirement spot that will meet your needs.”

Here is the top 10 list:

1. Sarasota, FL

2. Fort Myers, FL

3. Port St. Lucie, FL

4. Naples, FL

5. Lancaster, PA

6. Ocala, FL

7. Ann Arbor, MI

8. Asheville, NC

9. Miami, FL

10. Melbourne, FL

See the full rankings here .

