Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce

Eduard Chechyan gestures in the yard of his apartment building, destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan’s artillery, during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities overnight in violation of the cease-fire brokered by Russia to end to the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.

It said nine civilians were killed and over 30 wounded.

Nagorno-Karabakh’s military officials said the territory’s army is observing the cease-fire and accused Azerbaijani forces of shelling the region overnight.

The latest fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation since 1994.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire sponsored by Russia on Saturday, but accused each other of violating it within minutes.

