At least 20 arrested in Manhattan protest over Jonathan Price death

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Police arrested at least 20 people in Manhattan as they protested the death of a Black man fatally shot by a white police officer.

The demonstration started around midnight and stretched from Center Street to Astor Place and Waverly Place in Manhattan, police said.

Video from Citizen App shows crowds walking Manhattan streets Monday night into Tuesday.

At least 20 people were arrested and face charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of governmental administration and assault, authorities said.

The protests come after 31-year-old Jonathan Price was shot by a police officer at a convenience store in Texas.

Price, a former college football player, was intervening in a domestic disturbance at the location, according to family and friends.

Texas Rangers said Price was walking away from Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas when Lucas opened fire Saturday night, killing him.

The 22-year-old police officer was booked Monday into the Hunt County Jail. Bail was set at $1 million.

Contributed reporting by Associated Press.