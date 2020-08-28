At D.C. and NYC marches, families decry ‘two systems of justice’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — Civil rights advocates gathered Friday with the families of police brutality and vigilante violence victims to speak out against, during a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Thousands gathered at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

And turnout was lighter than initially intended due to city-imposed coronavirus pandemic restrictions that limit out-of-state visitors to the nation’s capital.

Satellite march events took place in a handful of states, including New York, South Carolina, Florida, Nevada, Colorado and Utah.

