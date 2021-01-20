As Schumer and the Democrats take over the Senate, what does the roadmap look like for the Biden agenda?

NEW YORK — After spending the entire Trump residency with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell calling the shots as majority leader, New York’s Sen. Chuck Schumer assumed the role Wednesday, and leadership over the slimmest Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate.

Three new Democratic senators were sworn in to office by Vice President Kamala Harris. That means their party now has control of the White House and Congress for the first time in a decade. (Democrats held onto their control of the House.)

Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both won Senate runoff elections in Georgia earlier this month, defeating Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Alex Padilla was appointed by California’s governor to fill Harris’ seat.

With a 50-50 split, the majority, goes to the Democrats with Vice President Kamala Harris — the nation’s first Black, South Asian, and female vice president — breaking the tie in her role as president of the Senate.

She’ll cast the tie-breaking vote on a myriad of critical issues facing the new Biden administration.

Still, PIX11 News Political Analyst Morgan Pehme warns diverging political interests could thwart slam dunk legislative victories.

“It’s important to remember, Democrats aren’t a monolith. It will not be easy to push through his agenda, despite controlling both houses of Congress. Of course, the top line issues are going to be pandemic relief, where there will be a larger economic bailout for the American people,” he said.

The Biden administration faces the immediate challenge of getting a handle on the vaccine rollout, along with rolling back several Trump-era policies on immigration, energy, and the environment.

Schumer, speaking from the Senate floor Wednesday evening called on the Senate to embrace Biden’s themes Wednesday.

“President Biden pointed the way toward our nation’s recovery and renewal,” he said. “He reminded us of who we are and where we need to go. Bit we must now turn the spirit of his words into action. The Senate must immediately set to work on the mission President Biden described: resorting the greatness and goodness of America.”