Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

FILE – Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses “Terminator: Dark Fate” during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.

He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

