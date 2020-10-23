Army-Navy football game moves from Philly to West Point

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry Army runs past defensive lineman Edriece Patterson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Philadelphia. Perry, drafted by the Miami Dolphins, will be able to turn pro in 2020 thanks to a policy change initiated by President Donald Trump. New guidelines issued in November 2019 allow service academy graduates to seek delaying their military commitment in order to play pro sports, and Perry’s request for a waiver is expected to be granted. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The Army-Navy football game in December has been moved from Philadelphia to West Point because of attendance limits placed on outdoor events in Pennsylvania.

By playing the game on Army’s home field in New York, the entire Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets will be able to attend. The game is scheduled for Dec. 12.

This will be the first time the Army-Navy game will be played at a home site since Army hosted the event in 1943 during World War II.

It is unlikely fans will be allowed at Michie Stadium beyond the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen.