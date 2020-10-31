Armed suspect ambushes 2 officers in New Orleans: police

A suspect ambushed two police officers in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, officials said.

NEW ORLEANS, La. — New Orleans police say a suspected shooter who ambushed two of their officers Friday is in custody.

The officers were on patrol in the city’s French Quarter when a man in a pedicab began shooting at them, officials said.

One officer was shot in the face. The other officer suffered minor injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital. The officer who was shot in the face was listed in serious but stable condition.

“We do not know if the suspect knew the officers, but what is concerning about all of this… The officers did not have any interaction, engagement whatsoever, with this individual. They are just crossing through intersections, going in different directions,” said Supt. Shaun D. Ferguson, with the New Orleans Police Department. “Our officers were traveling on Royal Street. This individual was traveling on St. Peter. And just as he crossed that intersection, he began to fire at our officers and their vehicles.”

Police said the suspected shooter appeared to have a medical condition and was also taken to the hospital.

Officials have not released the identities of the injured officers or the suspect.

