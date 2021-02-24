Are we headed back to $3 per gallon gas?

FILE- In this April 28, 2011 file photo, John Magel pumps gas at a station in Wethersfield, Conn. As $4 a gallon gasoline becomes commonplace, drivers have made tough choices: scaling back vacations, driving less or ditching the car altogether. And a new Associated Press-GfK poll shows the impact of sustained high prices is spreading among seniors and higher-income Americans. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)

NEW YORK — It may feel like gas prices are high right now, but come summer you may be wishing the winter fuel prices would return.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 14 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.64, according to the Associated Press. The price at the pump has climbed 46 cents since Nov. 20.

Some of the rise this past week was attributable to the deep freeze in the South, which temporarily shut down production at about a dozen refineries in and around Texas. Resumption of production there could bring some temporary relief, but the long-term outlook is not as rosy.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey told the AP Sunday that gas prices will likely continue to rise as crude oil costs remain high. Analysts at Gas Buddy see a similar trajectory emerging.

“As we near spring weather, we’ll likely see another longer term rise in prices begin as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said in a blog post this week.

De Haan told USA Today that $2.80 is a more likely average peak this spring, but Phil Flynn of the Price Futures Group told the paper the $3 mark is a real possibility. Even if the $3 average barrier isn’t broken, rising crude oil prices likely mean averages near $2 per gallon we saw last year are long gone.

“The era of low gasoline prices has ended and we are entering a new era of higher prices,” Flynn says.

Yahoo Finance points to service disruptions and the pricier summer blends as contributing factors to the price rise but also sees an increased likelihood of post-vaccination travel and stimulus spending as reasons demand will surge.

On average, residents of California and Hawaii were already paying over $3 per gallon this week, with the average price in Washington State sitting at $2.98. The lowest average is $2.20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.