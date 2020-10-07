Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

Trump and his aides have been racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court said President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Wednesday.

It said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.