AOC calls to ‘expand the court’ following Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

WASHINGTON — Shortly after Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest justice, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for more seats to be added to the Supreme Court, arguing Republicans believe Democrats don’t “have the stones to play hardball like they do.”

“Expand the court,” the New York congresswoman tweeted.

“Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do. And for a long time they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t. There is a legal process for expansion,” she added.

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Michigan retweeted Ocasio-Cortez, and added, “By expanding the court we fix this broken system and have the court better represent the values of the American people.”

Remember that Republicans have lost 6 of the last 7 popular votes, but have appointed 6 of the last 9 justices.



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris have dodged questions regarding the expansion of the Supreme Court.

“They’ll know my position on court packing when the election is over,” Biden said during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona earlier this month.

Republican-nominated justices hold a 6-3 advantage on the Supreme Court, three of whom are appointees of President Donald Trump.

Trump hosted a swearing in ceremony at the White House nearly an hour after Monday’s confirmation vote. Justice Clarence Thomas swore in Barrett.

