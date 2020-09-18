‘An American icon’: Reaction to the death of Justice Ginsburg

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, officials from the tri-state area and across the nation honored just the second woman to serve on the high court.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer Friday, the court said. She was 87.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton honored the women’s rights titan on Twitter.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Area Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy mentioned her iconic role in the nation’s history.

NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration. Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg was an inspiration to countless young women and girls across our nation and around the globe – dedicating her life to equal justice under the law. She was an American icon. May her memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/yovssX7Ukr — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 19, 2020

Others inside the Washington sphere and beyond issued similar sentiments.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors. Prayers to her loved ones. May She Rest In Peace. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 19, 2020

Tonight, the flags are flying at half staff over the Capitol to honor the patriotism of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every woman and girl, and therefore every family, in America has benefitted from her brilliance. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020

We lost a hero today. We must carry her memory and purpose. Justice for all. https://t.co/j0DajK4FMg#VoteforScience — Bill Nye (@BillNye) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who devoted her entire career to fighting for equal justice for women, because she knew it would improve life for everyone. America is a better place because of her service. I am inspired by her life and legacy. https://t.co/hFksGoIXXZ — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 19, 2020

The world has lost a pioneer in the fight for gender equality in Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her brilliant legal mind underpinned her resolute and tireless commitment to equal justice for all Americans under the law. Thank you, RBG, for helping to build a more just & democratic America. — Al Gore (@algore) September 19, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer remembered the “giant in American history.”

Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women. She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

He also, though, repeated the words of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from 2016, who famously would not hold a vote to confirm a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia.

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

McConnell, though, said Friday his Senate would vote on a Trump nominee, a backtrack of his 2016 precedent.

