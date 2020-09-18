‘An American icon’: Reaction to the death of Justice Ginsburg

Justice Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court for work after fall

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, officials from the tri-state area and across the nation honored just the second woman to serve on the high court.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer Friday, the court said. She was 87.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton honored the women’s rights titan on Twitter.

Area Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy mentioned her iconic role in the nation’s history.

Others inside the Washington sphere and beyond issued similar sentiments.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer remembered the “giant in American history.”

He also, though, repeated the words of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from 2016, who famously would not hold a vote to confirm a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia.

McConnell, though, said Friday his Senate would vote on a Trump nominee, a backtrack of his 2016 precedent.

