Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS nom puts affordable health care at risk, Sen. Schumer says

NEW YORK — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is raising red flags about the future of affordable health care following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Trump announced his choice on Saturday to fill the high court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett, a conservative judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, needs to be vetted and approved by the Republican-controlled Senate before she can take a seat on the Supreme Court.

Schumer, who opposes the nomination, said Barrett was critical of a previous Supreme Court ruling to uphold the Affordable Care Act.

“The American people should make no mistake: A vote by any senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to eliminate health care for millions in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the lawmaker tweeted on Saturday.“Democrats are fighting for Americans’ health care.”

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that, “Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court. Would be a big WIN for the USA!”

Schumer responded to the president’s tweet, saying Trump admitted Barrett would vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act if given the opportunity.

Schumer held a news briefing in New York City Sunday morning to express his concerns about placing Barrett on the Supreme Court.

