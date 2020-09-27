Amy Coney Barrett: Fast facts about the Supreme Court nominee

Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump hailed his nominee as firm devotee of the interpretation of the Constitution known as originalism.

“Amy Coney Barrett will decide cases based on the constitution as written,” Trump said.

Here are more fast facts about the Supreme Court nominee:

Barrett is a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

She was nominated to the appeals court by Trump in 2017.

She was once previously considered by Trump for a Supreme Court seat.

Barrett’s three-year judicial record shows a clear and consistent conservative bent.

She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame Law School and Rhodes College.

Barrett taught law at Notre Dame, worked for a Washington law firm and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

She is a devout Catholic mother of seven and Louisiana native born in 1972.