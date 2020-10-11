Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings begin Monday; BK rally calls for delay

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — It may become the most partisan vote for a Supreme Court Justice in modern history.

Democrats and Republican are gearing up for the grilling of Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett starting Monday morning.

When Judge Barrett delivers her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, she’ll focus on how her family, her faith and her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia influenced her.

“His judicial philosophy was straightforward: A judge must apply the law as written, not as the judge wishes it were,” according to her remarks released a day early.

“She’s a rock star,” Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican from Nebraska, said.

“She should be on the court. She is very clear in her jurisprudence,” he added.

However, the battle lines are drawn right down party lines on whether this hearing should proceed before Election Day.

“It’s rushed. It constitutes court packing and her views are too extreme to qualify her to serve,” Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) said.

The hearing comes just 10 days after two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee tested positive for COVID, but Republicans are moving forward nonetheless.

“I think they’re looking for anything to delay things even a day, or two or three, and I think that Senate Republicans will follow the guidance, medical guidance, of the Capitol Physician,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), said.

In downtown Brooklyn, in front of the municipal building renamed in memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and advocates gathered to say that the late Supreme Court justice’s dying wish should be honored.

“No nomination until after the election,” Eric Adams said at the rally.

“At this illegitimate nomination and confirmation hearing process, they’ll be coming for LGBTQ rights, women’s rights and voting rights,” Jared Arader, the president of Lambda Independent Democrats, said at the rally.

“They are coming for our health care,” Pascale Bernard, Vice president at Planned Parenthood of New York, said at the rally. “They are coming for our reproductive rights.”

In Manhattan, Sen.Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Amy Coney Barrett, once she is on the bench, should refrain from voting on some key issues.

“Given Judge Barrett’s conflicts of interest, she should recuse herself from The Affordable Care Act and any decision that will affect the election of November 3,” Schumer said.

Senate Republicans have vowed a quick confirmation for the Supreme Court nominee.

The process starts Monday with hearings before the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearings are likely to be a hybrid involving in-person questioning and some participation via video after two GOP senators on the committee contracted the novel coronavirus.

Some Democrats have refused to meet with Barrett, and the hearings are likely to be highly contentious, although not as explosive as hearings two years ago to consider Brett Kavanaugh.