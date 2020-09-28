Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Amazon is looking to kickstart holiday shopping early this year.

The company said Monday that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event over two days in October — that’s because the pandemic forced it to be postponed from July.

It’s the first time the sales event is being held in the fall.

During the online event, Amazon said its Prime members can take advantage of “incredible” savings and “deep” discounts on over 1 million deals across many categories.

Members can shop deals and top products for the holiday season, including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home and Amazon devices. And, some deals are being offered leading up to the event.

Amazon has also announced a promotion to support its small business selling partners. Starting Monday through Oct. 12, Prime members can receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store.

Additionally, Amazon said it’s spending more than $100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach customers.

Even before Amazon’s announcement, major retailers have said they planned to push shoppers to start their holiday shopping in October, hoping to avoid crowds in their stores in November and December.

This year’s Prime Day, which will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, is sure to put pressure on rivals to offer deals around the same time.