Amazon rolling out new boxes that pair with augmented reality app

When those Amazon Prime Day orders start arriving, they will come in slightly different boxes.

Amazon is encouraging people to get a little creative and have some seasonal fun before recycling those boxes.

The box designs are part of the launch of a new augmented reality application by Amazon to create interactive and shareable experiences. Amazon describes it as a “fun way to reuse your Amazon boxes until you’re ready to drop them in the recycling bin.”

The boxes coming soon have a white pumpkin and a QR code printed nearby. Images for the Amazon Augmented Reality app show drawings on the pumpkin seeming to come to life as a jack-o-latern.

Images on the app description page show different box designs with a corgi dog and car option. No word on when those box designs could be hitting doorsteps.

The boxes are also made with less material as part of Amazon’s ongoing effort to create less packaging.

