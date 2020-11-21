Actor Ricky Schroder helped Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse get out of jail, attorney says

by: CNN Newsource and The Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse to make initial court appearance Monday

Kyle Rittenhouse listens to defense attorney John Pierce during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of fatally shooting two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released from jail on Friday with the help of “NYPD Blue” actor Ricky Schroder, according to the teen’s attorney.

Attorney L. Lin Wood announced his client’s release on Twitter Friday.

The tweet thanked those who donated to raise the $2 million cash bond, including Schroder and Mike Lindell, the man behind the “My Pillow” infomercial product.

Rittenhouse, 17, is accused of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during an anti-police brutality protest in August.

The teen faces several charges, including two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys insist he was acting in self-defense.

Hours after being released, Lin Wood, a member of Rittenhouse’s defense team, tweeted a photo of the teen with Ricky Schroder and attorney John Pierce under a title of “FREE AT LAST!!!”

Rittenhouse is expected back in court on Dec. 3.

