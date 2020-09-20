A rapper, an elevator and an elephant: stories Ginsburg told

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • Supreme Court Ginsburg
    This image provided by the Supreme Court shows Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Antonin Scalia as they ride an elephant in Rajasthan, India, in 1994.
  • Supreme Court Ginsburg
    This image provided by the Supreme Court shows Ruth Bader Ginsburg typing while on a Rockefeller Foundation fellowship in Italy in 1977.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — In recent years Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was surprised to find herself so popular that she once observed that “everyone wants to take a picture with me.”

The justice, who died Friday at 87, had become a feminist icon, with books, movies, clothing and even coloring books devoted to her.

People wanted to give her awards. They wanted to hear her talk. Ginsburg was invited to speak so often that inevitably she was asked the same questions and delivered the same punch lines, always, it seemed, to a delighted new audience.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Yonkers artist talks mural honoring essential workers

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day