A pandemic Christmas: Churches shut, borders complicated

A visitor wearing mask to protect from the coronavirus walks by a closure notice outside outside the Wangfujing Church in Beijing on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

ROME — Curfews, quarantines and even border closings have complicated Christmas celebrations for countless people around the globe, but ingenuity, determination and imagination helped keep the day special for many.

One newlywed couple in Bangkok, quarantined in a hotel, ordered up a Christmas tree they decorated with mementoes from their travels together.

But in Colombia, border closures meant many migrants from Venezuela couldn’t go home to see families for Christmas as they have in the past.

Due to a virus resurgence in Italy, Pope Francis delivered his Christmas speech from inside the Vatican instead of from his balcony over St. Peter’s Square.

He urged world leaders to make sure the most vulnerable and needy are first in line to get coronavirus vaccines.