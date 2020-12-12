86-year-old woman on mobility scooter killed after hit by vehicle in Buffalo

Local News

by: Paul Ross

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say an 86-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by vehicle while riding her mobility scooter in Buffalo, Friday evening.

Authorities say she was hit around 5 p.m. at Ellicott Street and Virginia Street.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was making a left turn when they hit the woman.

The woman was transported to Erie County Medical Center where she later died.

Investigators say the driver is cooperating with police and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

