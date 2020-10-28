8 charged in alleged Chinese surveillance effort in US

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news conference at the Department of Justice on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in Washington.

NEW YORK — The Justice Department has charged eight people with participating in a covert effort on behalf of the Chinese government that aimed to locate Chinese dissidents and others in the U.S. who were wanted by Beijing.

The effort sought to coerce them into returning to China. Five of the eight were arrested Wednesday.

The arrests are among a series of recent actions the Trump administration has taken against China, a country President Donald Trump regards as a prime adversary.

In July, for instance, the Justice Department charged hackers working with the Chinese government with targeting firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus.