5.3-magnitude earthquake in open water shakes Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck in open water was felt in several Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday’s quake occurred 42 miles (67 kilometers) east-southeast of Cruz Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands at a relatively shallow depth of six miles (10 kilometers).

No immediate damage was reported.

The USGS noted that Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands are located between the North American and Caribbean plates, which have caused large earthquakes and deadly tsunamis.

