2 wounded in Paris knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site; suspect arrested: police

French police officers and rescue workers gather after four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, Friday Sept. 25, 2020 in Paris. A police official said officers are “actively hunting” for the perpetrators and have cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby. Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Paris police said they have arrested a man suspected of a knife attack that wounded at least two people near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Despite initially saying they were “actively hunting” for two perpetrators, no other suspect is being sought, Paris police said.

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighborhood in eastern Paris near the Richard Lenoir subway station.

Authorities had cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby.

Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people.

The motive for Friday’s attack is unclear.

The NYPD Counterterrorism said there is no known threat to New York City, but the unit is closely monitoring the incident.

We are closely monitoring a possible terrorist attack near the office of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, France. There is no known nexus to New York City at this time. pic.twitter.com/VNM0SWrQeX — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) September 25, 2020

Editor’s Note: Associated Press initially reported four people were wounded. The story has since been updated to reflect the number of people hurt.