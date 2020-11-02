3 killed in crash of plane from North Carolina in New York

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Authorities found the wreckage of a small plane from North Carolina that crashed in western New York on Sunday, killing all three people aboard, officials said.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead as Allen Fuller, Valerie Holmes and Linda Edwards.The twin-engine Grumman American GA-7 was found near the town of Ellicott, about a mile east of Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport, local and federal authorities said.

The plane had taken off from Burlington, North Carolina. Air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.

