2020’s toll? Average New Yorker had more than 750 drinks in 2020, study says

European researchers have bad news for the 76% of Americans who experience hangovers after a drinking session: Try as you may to change up the order of your alcoholic beverages, if you drink too much, you will still be hungover.

NEW YORK — The average New Yorker consumed more than 750 drinks in 2020 according to a new study, perhaps pointing to both the economic impacts and emotional toll of the pandemic.

Based on a survey of more than 3,000 drinkers over the age of 21, DrugAbuse.com said the average New Yorker consumed 761 standard-sized alcoholic drinks in 2020, coming out to an average of 15 standard drinks weekly.

That’s below the national average of 17 standard drinks weekly, but above the CDC’s marker for “heavy drinking:” 14 drinks weekly for men and seven drinks weekly for women.

A potential reason? According to the survey, 25% of respondents admitted to drinking more during lockdown, since it was cheaper than a typical night out.

According to DrugAbuse.com, a separate survey by American Addiction Centers found that 20% people unemployed due to the pandemic said they turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism during lockdown.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, visit pix11.com/substanceabuseresources for help.