2 stabbed outside NY state Capitol during fight between Trump supporters, counterprotesters

Protesters rally in support of President Donald Trump outside the New York State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two men were hospitalized after being stabbed outside the state Capitol during a melee involving supporters of President Donald Trump and counterprotesters.

The two men, aged 36 and 40, were hospitalized with injuries after the stabbing Wednesday afternoon. One of them underwent emergency surgery to repair an eviscerated bowel.

State police said 37-year-old Alexander S. Contompasis of nearby Rensselaer was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. He was arraigned Thursday morning in Albany City Court, where a judge set bail at $30,000.

His defense attorney said he was defending himself against self-identified members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

