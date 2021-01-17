2 NY men arrested for participating in Capitol riot: FBI

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Federal authorities arrested two men from New York this weekend for their participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, according to the FBI.

One posted a video of himself with his feet propped up on a U.S. senator’s office table. Another wrote “THIS IS ME” on an Instagram photo of rioters attacking Capitol police officers.

The two New York men, Brandon Fellows and Edward Jacob Lang, were arrested this weekend on charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection led by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol.

It’s not clear whether Lang or Fellows have attorneys who can speak for them.

The two men are among more than 125 people who have been arrested so far on charges related to the insurrection.

