2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor raid are fired

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police fired two detectives who were involved in the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Det. Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes were fired Tuesday after receiving notification last week from the department’s interim chief that they would be dismissed. A letter informing them of their dismissal was released Wednesday.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed in March by police executing a narcotics search warrant.

None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss