Terrorism suspected in knife attack at French church that killed 3

by: Associated Press

In this photo provided by Tom Vannier, police are at the scene of an attack in Nice, France, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. An attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice, the third attack in two months in France. The assailant was shot by police and hospitalized after the killings at the Notre Dame Church on Thursday. (Tom Vannier via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NICE, France — An attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice, the third attack in two months in France.

The assailant was shot by police and hospitalized after the killings at the Notre Dame Church on Thursday.

The attack took place less than a half-mile from the site where a man plowed a truck into a Bastille Day crowd in 2016, killing dozens.

Thursday’s attacker was believed to be acting alone and police are not searching for other assailants, said two police officials, who were not authorized to be publicly named.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said in a tweet that he could confirm that everything suggest a terrorist attack at the church.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the killings.

