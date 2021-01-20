2 children taken from NY foster home found in Alabama

GREECE, N.Y. — Two young children forcibly taken from their western New York foster home have been found after authorities tracked a rental car to Alabama.

Andrew Forsythe, the police chief of Greece, New York, said a woman who had been in the car with the 5-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister was taken into custody on Wednesday and was being interviewed.

Authorities said the two children were taken from their foster home in a Rochester suburb on Monday night, after two men wearing ski masks broke through a window.

Forsythe said the investigation is ongoing.

