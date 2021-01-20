2 children taken from NY foster home found in Alabama

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police siren.jpeg

GREECE, N.Y. — Two young children forcibly taken from their western New York foster home have been found after authorities tracked a rental car to Alabama.

Andrew Forsythe, the police chief of Greece, New York, said a woman who had been in the car with the 5-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister was taken into custody on Wednesday and was being interviewed.

Authorities said the two children were taken from their foster home in a Rochester suburb on Monday night, after two men wearing ski masks broke through a window.

Forsythe said the investigation is ongoing.

For previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss