19-year-old entrepreneur brings style and confidence through bow ties, neckwear

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— The classic black and brown bow ties no longer rule the day.

Memphis, Tennessee teenager Moziah Bridges said it’s all about expressing yourself through your neckwear!

At 19 years old, Bridges owns Mo’s Bows Handcrafted Bow Ties, and his business has already taken him around the world and back.

Former presidents Obama and Bush headline his wall of fame along with a dozen or so other famous people.

We first met the sharp-dressed kid at 10 years old. He was cutting and sewing at the family dinner table like his grandmother taught him.

The savvy grade-school entrepreneur landed on “The Steve Harvey Show,” then “Shark Tank.”

He made the glossy pages of style magazines, and at 13, the NBA even hired him as a fashion correspondent for Draft Day.

Two years later, he got a licensing deal with them.

Bridges recently opened his first retail establishment, and during the pandemic, he added swanky masks to his inventory, coordinating them with his bow ties.

His goal, a clothing line and more retail shops.

For more information on Mo’s Bows, click here.

