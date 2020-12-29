12-year-old girl confronts naked man who broke into upstate NY apartment

ELLENVILLE, N.Y.— A 12-year-old girl was commended for her actions after she confronted and scared off a naked intruder inside her upstate New York apartment on Christmas Eve.

Authorities responded to a burglary at an apartment along Mill Street in the Village of Ellenville around 6 a.m.

Investigation revealed the suspect crawled through a front window, went inside the house and into a back bedroom occupied by two 12-year-old girls, police said.

One of the girls woke up to a noise in their room and found the man naked and physically aroused, according to authorities.

The girl yelled for the man to leave. He fled the room.

The girls’ mother woke up to the confrontation, police said. When the kids told her what happened, the woman grabbed a knife and chased after the suspect as he fled the apartment.

The suspect, 37-year-old Sergio Ulysee, was located shortly after and taken into custody, according to police.

Ulysee, who lives in the same apartment complex as the victims, faces charges of burglary, sexually motivated felony and endangering the welfare of the child.

Ellenville Police Dept. Chief Philip Mattracion commended the 12-year-old girl’s actions.

“This brave young lady acted with extreme bravery, and without hesitation, or fear, and at great personal risk to her own safety, she confronted this suspect, and thankfully we will never know what might have happened if not for her heroic actions,” he said in a statement.