10-year-old CEO releases book to empower other young people

GREENVILLE, N.C. — One 10-year-old North Carolina girl isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from accomplishing her goals.
Young entrepreneur Rylan Jade Kelly already has her own business, Jade’s Journee, which she launched at just 6 as a way to combat bullying and empower other girls.
Now, she’s an Amazon best-selling author.
Kelly’s book, “The Science Behind It,” shares stories of young people overcoming challenges in their lives, including her own.
You can head to her website to buy a copy of her book and also pre-order the second volume here.