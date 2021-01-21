10-year-old CEO releases book to empower other young people

Young entrepreneur Rylan Jade Kelly and her book, “The Science Behind It.”

GREENVILLE, N.C. — One 10-year-old North Carolina girl isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from accomplishing her goals.

Young entrepreneur Rylan Jade Kelly already has her own business, Jade’s Journee, which she launched at just 6 as a way to combat bullying and empower other girls.

Now, she’s an Amazon best-selling author.

Kelly’s book, “The Science Behind It,” shares stories of young people overcoming challenges in their lives, including her own.

You can head to her website to buy a copy of her book and also pre-order the second volume here.