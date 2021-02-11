5 ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year in NYC during the pandemic

Members of a dragon dance group carry the dragon during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown in New York, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK — Feeling like 2021 could already use a redo?



via GIPHY

Same, girl. Same.

Which is why we’re excited to celebrate the Lunar New Year on February 12, 2021. It’s a celebration of new beginnings that normally involves parades, food and families coming together. But since we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, we need to improvise a little this year.



via GIPHY

Here are 5 ways to celebrate with family and friends at home:

Get lucky food… to go

Eating food can bring you luck?! We’ll take one of everything, please and thank you.

Certain foods are meant to bring you good fortune, wealth, prosperity and happiness, and are often eaten during the Lunar New Year. Here are 7 foods to try and the symbolism behind each.

Need a recommendation for takeout? We can vouch for Super Taste Restaurant on Eldridge St. in Chinatown. Get the dumplings and the noodles — you won’t be disappointed.

Copyright by Ata Mohammad Adnan/Getty Images During Chinese new year, hong-baos are given by elders to younger counterparts. They usually have money inside.

See what the future holds with your Lunar New Year fortune

“It’s not just about what you expect from the Ox, but what the Ox expects from you.”

Each Chinese zodiac sign relates to the Year of the Ox in a different way. Read more about your zodiac sign and get the most out of your year here.

Watch the PIX11 Morning News anchors find out what their year holds:

Lunar New Year horoscopes: The year ahead for the PIX11 anchors

Visit the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building just unveiled a new window exhibition in its iconic Fifth Avenue lobby honoring the Lunar New Year. It’s entitled “Back to Order,” as the Year of the Ox represents a return to normalcy after an unprecedented year. It features traditional, historical, Chinese symbols.

PIX11 News’ Kirstin Cole gave us a preview during the PIX11 Morning News earlier this week. You can watch her report here.

Create a homemade parade

Can’t parade through city streets? No problem! You can twist through kitchen chairs, over the couch and under the dining room table in Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden’s homemade parade.

This Staten Island organization will guide your child through crafts, storytelling, calligraphy and more. The event will end in a homemade percussion to ward off evil spirits. You can read more about it here.

Visit a Chinese Temple Bazaar… virtually

Flushing Town Hall’s annual Chinese Temple Bazaar is coming straight to you home this year. The virtual event on Sunday, Feb. 14 will feature traditional performances, arts and crafts and food demonstrations. The best part? It’s free!

You can find more information on the event here.

So happy and safe celebrating, folks! And don’t eat too many dumplings!



via GIPHY