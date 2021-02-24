Comparison shopping is a life lesson— If you’re a bargain shopper, it’s time to pass along your knowledge to future generations. Financial literacy expert, Tom Henske shows us why comparison shopping is an important lesson to teach kids at an early age.
Why teaching kids to comparison shop is important
Comparison shopping is a life lesson— If you’re a bargain shopper, it’s time to pass along your knowledge to future generations. Financial literacy expert, Tom Henske shows us why comparison shopping is an important lesson to teach kids at an early age.