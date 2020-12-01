Where to donate locally this Giving Tuesday

NEW YORK — We often hear about the importance of shopping small, but on Giving Tuesday you can take that one step further and donate locally.

Nonprofit and fundraising expert Jessica Campbell chatted with the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday about the importance of supporting smaller, local non-profit organizations.

Here are some suggestions of where to donate locally this Giving Tuesday.

  • New Jersey Angels provides support and mentorship to children and their caretakers in the foster care system: nationalangels.org/
  • Moms for Moms provides critical postpartum support and newborn essentials for single mothers in need in New York City: momsformomsnyc.org/
  • Lift NY empowers families to break the cycle of poverty through financial literacy training and other programs: liftcommunities.org/
  • Big Vision works to sustain recovery for people impacted by substance abuse: bigvision.nyc/
  • Opportunity Music Project gives New York City children an opportunity to learn an instrument: opportunitymusicproject.org/

