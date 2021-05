NEW YORK CITY — New York City saw a record number of vacant apartments in 2020 after the pandemic caused many New Yorkers to leave, leading to some of the lowest rents in more than decade.

Will those prices stick around? With so many options, how can apartment hunters vet listings accurately and safely?

Rental and real estate expert and CEO of openigloo Allia Mohamed weighs in on what rental trends in 2021 could look like.