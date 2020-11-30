Wé McDonald partners with World Vision to help kids in poverty

NEW YORK — Wé McDonald stole our hearts with her powerful voice when she was among the top three finalists on “The Voice” in 2016. Since then she has released several singles, an album and a children’s book.

She was born in Harlem and currently lives in Paterson, New Jersey.

McDonald has partnered with World Vision to bring awareness to the needs of kids in poverty around the world.

In 2019, she traveled with World Vision to Rwanda to see the humanitarian agencies clean water work firsthand.

This holiday season McDonald joined four other powerhouse women celebrities to design a handcrafted gift for World Vision’s Gift Catalog.

Her “Bonded Together” tote is hand-embroidered by fair-trade women artisans in Vietnam who have overcome disabilities to support their families with this work.

The catalog features the tote as well as hundreds of other gifts.

