NEW YORK — With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s the season for love stories.

To get ready, PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe, joined by Fandango film critic Nikki Novak, took a deeper look at three new romantic-comedy films: “2 Hearts,” “The Right One” and “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

Plus, Oji and Nikki shared some of their favorite classic rom-coms.