Watch with Dan: February documentary picks and viewer discussion

NEW YORK – Every month, PIX11 Morning News anchor Dan Mannarino shares his personal picks for interesting, inspiring and exploratory documentaries to watch.

Mannarino then hosts a Zoom meeting with a group of PIX11 viewers who watched along through the month, to discuss what they took away from the films.

Here is February’s watch list:

“My Octopus Teacher” “The Way I See It” “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” “I Am Not Your Negro”

Above, watch Dan’s Zoom conversation with PIX11 viewers who watched the docs for this month.

Check back next month for more documentary recommendations.