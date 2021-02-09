Watch with Dan: February documentary picks and viewer discussion

PIX11 Morning News

NEW YORK – Every month, PIX11 Morning News anchor Dan Mannarino shares his personal picks for interesting, inspiring and exploratory documentaries to watch.

Mannarino then hosts a Zoom meeting with a group of PIX11 viewers who watched along through the month, to discuss what they took away from the films.

Here is February’s watch list:

  1. “My Octopus Teacher”
  2. “The Way I See It”
  3. “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder”
  4. “I Am Not Your Negro”

Above, watch Dan’s Zoom conversation with PIX11 viewers who watched the docs for this month.

Check back next month for more documentary recommendations.

