Vivica A. Fox tears up over death of Supremes singer Mary Wilson

NEW YORK — Vivica A. Fox opened up about the deaths of legendary Supremes singer Mary Wilson and pioneering actress Cicely Tyson during an emotional interview with PIX11 anchor Ojinika Obiekwe Wednesday morning.

“Mary, you know, I didn’t see that one coming, whatsoever. I mean, Cicely was 96 and had lived a very long life, but Mary — when I got that news when I woke up the other day I was like, ‘what is going on,’” Fox said through tears.

The actress, producer and author recently spoke with Wilson on her new podcast, “Hustling With Vivica A. Fox,” shortly before her death.

“She was so gracious and such a queen,” Fox said. “And this is what we’ve got to learn to do, is to celebrate one another, to give each other flowers, while we’re all still alive.”

Fox is also celebrating Black History Month by looking back at some of her movies. Seven of her films, and numerous others, will stream for free as part of Tubi’s “Black Cinema Collection” throughout February.