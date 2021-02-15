Virtual Kids Week at the Intrepid Museum kicks off Monday

MANHATTAN — The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum might be closed during the pandemic, but the museum is still putting on its annual Kids Week.

Starting Monday, the Intrepid Museum is hosting dozens of fun-filled virtual demonstrations, live animal shows and hands-on workshops for kids and families.

Museum educator Frantz Lucien gave the PIX11 Morning News team an impressive live science demonstration of how a comet is formed, as an example of what kids might see during the week.

Kids Week runs Monday, Feb. 15 through Friday, Feb. 19 on the museum’s Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels.

Head to the Intrepid Museum’s website to find out how to join.