Violinist Damien Escobar spreads holiday cheer with virtual performance

NEW YORK — It’s kind of hard to get into the holiday spirit while we’re dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but one of New York’s very own award-winning musicians is spreading the Christmas cheer.

Violinist Damien Escobar is putting the finishing touches on his worldwide virtual concert, which takes place Tuesday.

He’s also playing “Santa” for families hit hard by the coronavirus.

Escobar spoke to PIX11 to tell us all about it.

For more information and tickets to his virtual performance, click here.

