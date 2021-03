NEW YORK — The Karate Kid lives on in the series “Cobra Kai.”

Fans know her as “Carmen” on the show. She’ll do anything for her son and is always there with inspiration when it’s needed most.

Actress Vanessa Rubio spoke to PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the storyline and what they can expect this season.

Catch season three of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix streaming this January.