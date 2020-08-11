UNICEF assists in Beirut rebuilding efforts

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BEIRUT — A blast in the port of Beirut killed more than 150 people and injured 6,000 last week.

Now the country is dealing with another crisis. The prime minister and his cabinet resigned on Monday.

Recovery efforts in Beirut have been hampered by violent protests, but that’s not stopping UNICEF from doing what they can to assist in the relief efforts.

Up to 100,000 girls and boys may be among those whose homes were damaged or destroyed.

Sadly, the UNICEF team was not spared.

There was one casualty, and seven staff were injured.

The explosions shattered many of the already fragile systems upon which children and their families rely.

At least 16 primary healthcare facilities, and maternal, immunization and newborn centers have been damaged, affecting lifesaving services for nearly 126,000 people.

Two hospitals in Beirut were destroyed altogether — as well as a Lebanese Red Cross center, an entire ambulance fleet, and a children’s hospital in the Karantina area.

Violet Speek-Warnery of UNICEF Lebanon spoke to PIX11 about the ways the organization is supporting survivors with urgent health, water, protection services, counselling and how they are working to scale-up emergency cash assistance to families in urgent need of housing and other essentials.

