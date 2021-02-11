Tyson holds chicken nugget bouquet contest for Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and how do you tell that special someone you care for them?

Say it with nuggets.

Tyson is asking people to create a chicken nugget arrangement and share a photo on social media.

One lucky winner will receive nuggets for a year and $5,000.

How to enter:



Follow Tyson Brand on Instagram or Twitter Create your best chicken nugget bouquet Post a photo of your nugget-y arrangement Include #NuggetBouquetContest, #TysonNuggetsOfLove and tag Tyson in your caption.

The contest ends Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

