Tyson holds chicken nugget bouquet contest for Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and how do you tell that special someone you care for them?
Say it with nuggets.
Tyson is asking people to create a chicken nugget arrangement and share a photo on social media.
One lucky winner will receive nuggets for a year and $5,000.
How to enter:
- Follow Tyson Brand on Instagram or Twitter
- Create your best chicken nugget bouquet
- Post a photo of your nugget-y arrangement
- Include #NuggetBouquetContest, #TysonNuggetsOfLove and tag Tyson in your caption.
The contest ends Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
