Tyson holds chicken nugget bouquet contest for Valentine’s Day

PIX11 Morning News

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and how do you tell that special someone you care for them?

Say it with nuggets.

Tyson is asking people to create a chicken nugget arrangement and share a photo on social media.

One lucky winner will receive nuggets for a year and $5,000.

How to enter:

  1. Follow Tyson Brand on Instagram or Twitter
  2. Create your best chicken nugget bouquet
  3. Post a photo of your nugget-y arrangement
  4. Include #NuggetBouquetContest, #TysonNuggetsOfLove and tag Tyson in your caption.

The contest ends Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss