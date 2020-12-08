Two companion books to help make bedtime rituals easy

by: , Veronica Rosario

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Getting kids on a routine sleep schedule is about to get a lot easier for parents thanks to an idea inspired by 8-year-old twins.

Twins AJ and Francesca, and their dad, award-winning producer and author, John Green spoke to PIX11 to discuss the two new companion books that are sure to help children conquer their sleep fears and turn bedtime into their favorite time.

“Dream Grabber” and “Dream Jumper” are based on bedtime rituals Green created to help his kids face their fears upon falling asleep.

The books are now available for pre-sale.

For more information, click here.

